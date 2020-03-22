Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,344,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,471,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

