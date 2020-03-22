SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,848.57 ($37.47).

A number of research firms recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,190 ($41.96) to GBX 3,090 ($40.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,370 ($31.18) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($31,176.01). Also, insider Richard Keers bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £273.12 ($359.27). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($30.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 2,302 ($30.28) and a one year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,992.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,115.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a GBX 79 ($1.04) dividend. This is a boost from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

