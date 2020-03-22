Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.