SCRIV NETWORK Market Capitalization Reaches $10,371.35 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 57.5% higher against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10,371.35 and $69.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and STEX.

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

