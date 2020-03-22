Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 175,471 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 574,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after buying an additional 427,359 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 441,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 244,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. 8,349,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,948. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

