Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 560,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,345 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

NYSE:SWK traded down $4.32 on Friday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,800. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

