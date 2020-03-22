Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,759,324 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $162,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $20,771,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,018 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 101,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $12,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 11,323,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,274. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.86. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

