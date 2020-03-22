Sculptor Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises 2.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.10% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $223,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 3,026,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

