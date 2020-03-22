Sculptor Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,161 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.8% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Humana worth $80,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after purchasing an additional 791,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded down $25.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.61. 3,308,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

