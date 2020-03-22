Sculptor Capital LP Has $10.10 Million Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66,973,941 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $35,754,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,527,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,947,000 after purchasing an additional 726,908 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. 28,240,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,406,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

