Sculptor Capital LP Has $179.75 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sculptor Capital LP cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,354 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $179,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,679.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $32.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.70. 1,262,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

