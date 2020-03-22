Sculptor Capital LP Has $19.88 Million Stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,773 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.99% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

LORL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. 154,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The company has a market cap of $343.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.