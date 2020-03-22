Sculptor Capital LP Has $293.73 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.21% of Netflix worth $293,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $332.83. 10,853,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,851. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.23. The company has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

