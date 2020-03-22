Sculptor Capital LP Has $294.56 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,504 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up about 3.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.48% of Raytheon worth $294,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. State Street Corp raised its position in Raytheon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,232,000 after buying an additional 197,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,486,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,546,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after buying an additional 260,346 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of RTN traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,140,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.27. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

