Sculptor Capital LP Has $3.16 Million Position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 526,965 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.05% of United Microelectronics worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock remained flat at $$2.23 during trading hours on Friday. 3,113,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Microelectronics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.89.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMC. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

