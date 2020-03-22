Sculptor Capital LP Has $37.13 Million Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,098 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cigna by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

