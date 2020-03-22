Sculptor Capital LP Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,209 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.34% of Conduent worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after buying an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,716 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $7,134,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,123,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

CNDT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

