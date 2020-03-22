Sculptor Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,286 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.70% of Envista worth $32,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Envista by 2,654.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Envista by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

NVST traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.94. 8,437,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Envista from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

