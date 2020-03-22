Sculptor Capital LP Invests $4.22 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,044,000 after acquiring an additional 149,448 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 549,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 141,782 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,661. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.14.

SBAC traded down $15.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,080. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $191.59 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.