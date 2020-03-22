Sculptor Capital LP Lowers Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Hilton Hotels accounts for about 2.2% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.68% of Hilton Hotels worth $209,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,231,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,029,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,094,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,376,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,833. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.