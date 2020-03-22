Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $392,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 309,496 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.72. 2,037,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,316. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.63.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

