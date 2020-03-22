Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467,068 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,292,000 after acquiring an additional 269,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $47.42. 4,917,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,145. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

