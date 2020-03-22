Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,582,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,258,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

