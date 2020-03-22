Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.43% of PaySign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in PaySign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PaySign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PaySign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

PAYS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. 475,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.58.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

