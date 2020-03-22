Sculptor Capital LP Purchases 6,026,004 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333,114 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026,004 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 2.6% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.49% of Uber Technologies worth $247,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,818,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

UBER stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.33. 76,438,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,396,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $5,740,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last ninety days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

