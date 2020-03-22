Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 26,213 WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in WP Carey by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WP Carey by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,388,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

WP Carey stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,541. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.00%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

