Sculptor Capital LP Sells 101,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,408 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 586.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,557,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,604,000 after buying an additional 2,184,834 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 742,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 500,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,865,000.

BATS:ITB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,758 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

