Sculptor Capital LP Sells 1,025,655 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025,655 shares during the quarter. HD Supply accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.88% of HD Supply worth $122,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the third quarter worth $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 917.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HD Supply by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after acquiring an additional 245,592 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

