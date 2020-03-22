Sculptor Capital LP Sells 752,949 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,020,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,949 shares during the quarter. New York Times makes up approximately 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned 3.02% of New York Times worth $161,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,214 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after purchasing an additional 555,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New York Times by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 565,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 486,817 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 833.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 517,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 304,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYT. Cfra raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. 2,625,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,513. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

