Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.62 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of AVB traded down $14.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

