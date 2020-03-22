Sculptor Capital LP Takes $57.42 Million Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,095,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,418,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,358.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock worth $15,431,106. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

PLAN traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $28.29. 3,728,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.42. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

