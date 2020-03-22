Sculptor Capital LP Takes $8.73 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.82. 6,826,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

