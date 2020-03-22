Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,321,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,974,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 297,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 618,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. 3,485,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,134. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $70,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.