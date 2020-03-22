Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $678,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. 819,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,066. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $192.22 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.