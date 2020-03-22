Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Shares Bought by Engine Capital Management LP

Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 206.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,533 shares during the quarter. Select Interior Concepts accounts for about 0.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.71% of Select Interior Concepts worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,615,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,190,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,002 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,644,000.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:SIC opened at $2.74 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.