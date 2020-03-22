Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $814,246.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, OKEx and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00053720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.70 or 0.04371601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00068988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012597 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, RightBTC, IDEX, ABCC, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

