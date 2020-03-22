Selfkey Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, Kucoin and RightBTC. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $844,505.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00053705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.04276513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00038505 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016079 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

