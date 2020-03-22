SelfSell (SSC) Price Down 37.1% Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. SelfSell has a total market cap of $46,506.08 and approximately $4,953.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00036209 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

