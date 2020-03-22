Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.27. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In related news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,446,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,032. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Semtech by 180.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 88,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,835. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

