Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $796,512.91

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Semux has a total market cap of $796,512.91 and approximately $23,866.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0627 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036373 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00025816 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016496 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003317 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002503 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

