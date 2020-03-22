Sentient Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $6,616.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $457,512.72 and $6,616.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.01120502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00188636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00093595 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

