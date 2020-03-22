Sentinel Chain Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $167,625.96 and approximately $732.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Gate.io and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

