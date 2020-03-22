Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,723.78

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $177,723.78 and $534.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02663492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00195629 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00041507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

