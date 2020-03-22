Sentinel Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.11 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bittrex and GDAC. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00014881 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, GDAC, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

