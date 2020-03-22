Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, BitForex, Upbit and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019720 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 258% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00023848 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005990 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, GDAC, Hotbit, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

