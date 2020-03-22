Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $21,389.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000114 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

