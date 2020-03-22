Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.15 million and $21,050.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000122 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

