Sentivate Market Cap Tops $1.18 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $62,714.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.33 or 0.04375730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038076 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016975 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012669 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003791 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,328,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.