ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $22.96 on Friday, hitting $254.70. 3,500,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.40. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

