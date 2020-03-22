Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,345.11 ($30.85).

SVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,241 ($29.48) on Friday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,716 ($35.73). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,532.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,362.25.

In related news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson purchased 2,020 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, with a total value of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

